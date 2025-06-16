403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Israeli Airstrike on Iran Kills Three IRGC Senior Commanders
(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of regional hostilities, an Israeli airstrike has eliminated three senior commanders within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence branch, an Iranian news agency reported Sunday evening.
The IRGC confirmed the deaths, naming the fallen officers as Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who led the IRGC Intelligence Organization; Gen. Hassan Mohaqeq, the deputy head of intelligence; and Gen. Mohsen Bagheri, a high-ranking intelligence official.
The deadly strike was part of a broader wave of Israeli air raids targeting several Iranian military and nuclear sites on Friday. These attacks triggered swift retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran, sparking a cycle of violence that has persisted over the weekend.
Israeli officials disclosed that Iranian missile counterattacks have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 injuries. Conversely, Iran’s Health Ministry reports a far grimmer toll, stating that since the onset of Israeli strikes on Friday, 128 people have died and 900 others sustained injuries.
This latest exchange underscores the intensifying conflict between the two nations, highlighting a dangerously escalating tit-for-tat confrontation.
The IRGC confirmed the deaths, naming the fallen officers as Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who led the IRGC Intelligence Organization; Gen. Hassan Mohaqeq, the deputy head of intelligence; and Gen. Mohsen Bagheri, a high-ranking intelligence official.
The deadly strike was part of a broader wave of Israeli air raids targeting several Iranian military and nuclear sites on Friday. These attacks triggered swift retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran, sparking a cycle of violence that has persisted over the weekend.
Israeli officials disclosed that Iranian missile counterattacks have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 injuries. Conversely, Iran’s Health Ministry reports a far grimmer toll, stating that since the onset of Israeli strikes on Friday, 128 people have died and 900 others sustained injuries.
This latest exchange underscores the intensifying conflict between the two nations, highlighting a dangerously escalating tit-for-tat confrontation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment