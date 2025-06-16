Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Israeli Airstrike on Iran Kills Three IRGC Senior Commanders

2025-06-16 04:07:59
(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of regional hostilities, an Israeli airstrike has eliminated three senior commanders within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence branch, an Iranian news agency reported Sunday evening.

The IRGC confirmed the deaths, naming the fallen officers as Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who led the IRGC Intelligence Organization; Gen. Hassan Mohaqeq, the deputy head of intelligence; and Gen. Mohsen Bagheri, a high-ranking intelligence official.

The deadly strike was part of a broader wave of Israeli air raids targeting several Iranian military and nuclear sites on Friday. These attacks triggered swift retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran, sparking a cycle of violence that has persisted over the weekend.

Israeli officials disclosed that Iranian missile counterattacks have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 injuries. Conversely, Iran’s Health Ministry reports a far grimmer toll, stating that since the onset of Israeli strikes on Friday, 128 people have died and 900 others sustained injuries.

This latest exchange underscores the intensifying conflict between the two nations, highlighting a dangerously escalating tit-for-tat confrontation.

