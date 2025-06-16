Leclanché Receives Lloyds Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approvals for Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack System

Leclanché Receives Lloyds Register And Bureau Veritas Type Approvals For Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack System
Leclanché SA
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Leclanché Receives Lloyds Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approvals for Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack System
YVERDON ‐ LES ‐ BAINS, Switzerland, 16 th June 2025 , Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), a global leader in energy‐storage solutions, today announced that its Navius MRS‐3 marine rack system has been awarded Type Approval certificates by Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas .
The approvals certify that the lithium‐ion‐based NaviusMRS‐3 battery system complies with LR and BV's rigorous design, safety and performance requirements for marine equipment. The modular system provides a flexible, high‐energy‐density solution that can be seamlessly integrated into a broad range of vessels, helping owners and operators decarbonise their fleets while meeting increasingly strict emissions regulations.
“We are delighted to have received Type Approvals from two of the leading classification societies, Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas” said Jean-Sébastien Weiss, Marine Certification Engineer at Leclanché .“This accomplishment underscores our focus on providing reliable, safe, and efficient energy storage solutions for the marine sector, and highlights the hard work and collaboration of our team and partners in meeting the demanding standards of the global maritime industry”.
Lloyd'sRegister and Bureau Veritas are globally recognised for setting and upholding maritime standards. Their independent validation of the NaviusMRS‐3 further reinforces Leclanché's position as a trusted partner for shipyards, integrators and vessel owners seeking proven energy‐storage solutions.
# # #
About Leclanché
Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.
Media contacts:
End of Media Release
