2 Children Injured In Kunar Mortar Shell Blast
ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Two children injured in a mortar shell explosion in eastern Kunar province, an official said on Monday.
Police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan told Pajhwok Afghan News that the children were herding livestock when the shell exploded in the Dosaraka area of Sarkano district on Sunday.
The injured were taken to Kunar Civil Hospital for treatment.
This incident follows a similar blast on Sunday in the Kama district of neighboring Nangarhar province, where a 16-year-old boy was killed and his brother and sister were injured when a mortar shell exploded.
