Eviction Drive In Assam's Goalpara: 1,500 Bighas Of Govt Land To Be Freed Of Encroachments
The operation, led by the civil administration with full police support, targets the removal of 667 illegally-constructed households and various unauthorised structures.
Officials said the encroached land includes five schools and a Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project, all operating without legal sanction.
In the lead-up to the eviction, the administration initiated an extensive notification campaign. Notices were formally served to illegal settlers, and public appeals to vacate the area were made through banners and loudspeaker announcements, urging residents to leave by June 15.
Several structures - including homes, shops, boundary walls, buildings, and even private pipelines and borewells are now slated for demolition as part of the ongoing operation.
To ensure a smooth execution, Goalpara Police have deployed heavy security in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.
According to officials, the drive is part of a wider initiative to reclaim encroached public land and repurpose it for public infrastructure and sustainable development projects.
Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government's commitment to tackling the widespread issue of land encroachment, calling the ongoing effort“monumental in scope.”
Sarma also raised concerns about a "politically-motivated demographic transformation" that he believes threatens the state's social equilibrium.
The Chief Minister provided an update on the substantial actions taken in the last four years to reclaim government land, stating that a large-scale campaign against encroachment has been underway, with considerable success.
"In the past four years, we have conducted a comprehensive campaign to reclaim government land, and this effort will continue," he said.
According to the Chief Minister, eviction operations have been carried out across all districts, with most reclaimed areas remaining free of new settlements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment