Trump wants to do mass deportation of immigrants
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has directed federal immigration authorities to carry out what he described as the largest mass deportation operation in American history. The move follows widespread riots in Los Angeles triggered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
In a statement shared via his Truth Social account on Sunday evening, Trump ordered ICE agents to “achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.” He emphasized the need to intensify efforts in major urban centers such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, cities he claimed are home to "Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens.”
Trump further accused the Democratic Party of exploiting undocumented migrants to “expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens.”
Many Democratic-led cities, operating under sanctuary policies, have long limited cooperation with federal immigration authorities. These restrictions have drawn persistent criticism from Trump and Republican lawmakers.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the federal response, particularly the deployment of National Guard troops and active-duty Marines to suppress unrest stemming from the ICE raids. Newsom labeled the action unconstitutional and filed lawsuits against the president and the Pentagon.
“Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the US Constitution and overstepping his authority,” the governor stated.
