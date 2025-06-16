403
African president states imperialists attempting to dissemble Sahel confederation
(MENAFN) The interim president of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has accused external powers of trying to undermine the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) by pressuring members to break away from the pact.
During a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Traore said the AES, formed by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in 2023, has become a “source of concern” for imperialist governments.
“Every day, we are approached by outsiders who want to convince one of the states to betray the rest. We have dealt with this for a long time — it’s a tactic to undermine unity — and we need to be vigilant about it,” Traore stated.
The AES was created last September as a pact for collaboration and self-defense after the withdrawal of French troops from these West Africa states. The members subsequently broke away from ECOWAS, alleging it was influenced by France and threatening their independence.
Positioning itself as a counter to Western domination in the Sahel, the AES has cut military ties with European powers and is strengthening relationships with non-Western allies, including Russia.
Recently, authorities in Burkina Faso and Niger have accused France and Ukraine of sponsoring terrorism to destabilize their regimes. Niger’s transitional leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, alleged that French operatives were helping armed groups attack his country from neighboring Benin and Nigeria. Furthermore, Tchiani accused Ukraine of acting on the West’s behalf by training and supplying insurgents who have been responsible for violence in the Sahel for years.
President Traore insisted the West’s main aim is to exploit the rich resources of the Sahel. “We must be fully aware of this and continue to resist. We must not feel sorry for ourselves,” he said.
