Creativity Rewired: Havas Debuts 'Beyond The Brief' To Spotlight Neurodiversity As The Next Creative Advantage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched live on the opening day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and led by Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative and Health Networks, Beyond the Brief builds on Neuroverse : Powered by Havas, and the commitment to reshaping how creative talent is identified and embraced. The initiative was teased over the weekend with an unbranded activation on the Croisette and continues throughout the festival.

"We're at a pivotal point of transformation in the creative industry, driven by the rise of AI and the welcoming of new tools and ideas. Yet there remains a clear gap – one that Havas believes has a clear resolve by tapping into the immense potential of neurodivergent creative talent," said Donna Murphy.

The campaign is anchored by the inaugural Havas mainstage panel, "Neurodivergent Minds: They Don't Need Advertising – Advertising Needs Them," taking place June 16 at the Palais' Lumière Theatre. Moderated by The Daily podcast host Michael Barbaro of The New York Times, the conversation features global recording artist, Lola Young, who will be joined by Renee Connolly, Chief Belonging & Inclusion Officer and SVP, Life Science Communications & Branding, Merck KGaA; and Donna Murphy.

"I'm not here to fit into anyone's idea of what 'creative' should look like, I'm here because the way my mind works is exactly why my art connects," shared Lola Young, global recording artist. "ADHD isn't a barrier, it's the engine. Being part of this panel, and the industry challenge Havas is putting forward at Cannes, is about saying it loud: there's power in the mess, and brilliance in the minds people have spent too long trying to 'fix'."

Unbranded digital teaser displays appeared along the Croisette ahead of the official campaign's launch, and running all week, with bold creative asking questions like, "What if the future of creativity doesn't look like the past - and never did?" QR codes embedded in the work link to a dedicated microsite with a full agenda of neurodiversity-focused programming across Cannes and beyond Havas, underscoring that this is a movement larger than one agency.

Additional programming includes the Havas Café panel, "The New Creative Alchemy: Neurodivergent Minds & AI as Industry Catalysts," on Monday, June 16. The session will unveil new data and professional insights that highlight the contributions of neurodivergent individuals, as creative professionals and powerful consumers, offering agencies, brands, and leaders a practical roadmap for action.

"With Beyond the Brief, we're looking to amplify these voices and challenge the industry to rethink the systems in place. At the world's largest creative festival, we're calling on everyone to help shape a future of creativity that's more dynamic and powerful than ever before," adds Murphy.

The campaign's dedicated microsite, accessible via QR codes on the Havas digital displays on the Croissette, offers a full look at Beyond the Brief and Havas' broader neurodiversity efforts, including the Cannes programming agenda, featured events across the festival, downloadable insights report, and more. Visit it directly at havasneuroverse.

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Network.

