Israel Targets Iranian Refueling Aircraft
(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, Israel declared that its military had targeted an Iranian aircraft used for refueling while it was stationed at Mashhad airport in the northeastern part of Iran, nearly 2,300 kilometers from Israeli territory, as reported by a newspaper.
Quoting a statement from the Israeli military, the newspaper wrote: “The Air Force struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at the airport in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.”
This incident marks the longest-range assault since the start of the military campaign—about 2,300 kilometers away—and the first known strike on Iranian planes while on the ground.
Early Friday, Israel initiated a series of synchronized aerial assaults on a range of targets throughout Iran, which reportedly included both military installations and nuclear-related infrastructure.
These actions led Iran to launch a series of counterattacks.
Israel has since widened the scope of its strikes to encompass Iran’s energy infrastructure, specifically targeting its oil and gas sectors.
Israeli officials confirmed that no fewer than 13 individuals have died, with over 370 sustaining injuries due to Iranian missile strikes since Friday.
Meanwhile, Iranian sources stated that at least 78 fatalities occurred on the initial day of Israel's offensive, with numerous additional casualties—among them children—reported on the following day.
