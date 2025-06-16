Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media reports mass graces discovered in conflict-torn Sudan


2025-06-16 03:11:36
(MENAFN) At least 117 mass graves have been uncovered across Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, as the country’s civil conflict intensifies, according to the Sudan Tribune. A government official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the issue, revealed that many bodies were buried in makeshift sites such as homes and streets, as regular cemeteries are overwhelmed or inaccessible because of the fighting.

The size of the graves varies, with some holding just a few bodies while others contain dozens. Earlier in the year, exhumations began in Omdurman, Sudan’s second-largest city, where 465 civilian bodies were found in the Al-Salihah area in May.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in fierce clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), both competing for control amid stalled efforts to transition to civilian governance.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than four million people have fled Sudan since the conflict began. Estimates of the death toll differ, with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimating over 61,000 deaths in Khartoum during the first 14 months, while local media claim the total could be as high as 130,000.

Despite the national army reclaiming key infrastructure in Khartoum, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo stated in March that the civil war, now two years ongoing, is far from over.

