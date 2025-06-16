Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 87 Identified Via DNA, 47 Bodies Given To Kin

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 87 Identified Via DNA, 47 Bodies Given To Kin


2025-06-16 03:08:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ahmedabad- Four days after the horrific crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 87 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 47 bodies have been handed over to their families, officials said on Monday.

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims since many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged otherwise after the plane crash on June 12.

“Till now, 87 DNA samples have been matched, and 47 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from different parts of Gujarat, such as Bharuch, Anand, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Arvalli and Ahmedabad districts,” additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12.

While 241 persons on board the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived.

Read Also Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Tests Identify 47 Victims; 24 Bodies Handed Over To Kin Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Death Toll Reaches 270

Besides, 29 persons are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground, which includes five MBBS students.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16062025000215011059ID1109678328

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search