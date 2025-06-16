Bonn Hosts UN Climate Session, Highlighting Azerbaijan's Role

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Starting today and continuing until June 26, the 62nd Session of the United Nations Climate Change Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) is underway in Bonn, Germany, Azernews reports.

The Bonn Climate Conference is viewed as a critical milestone in global climate diplomacy. Over the next two weeks, more than 5,000 government representatives and climate activists will convene to both review outcomes from COP29 and prepare for the upcoming COP30 summit, scheduled to take place in Brazil.

Key agenda items for this session include finalizing global targets for climate adaptation, promoting a just energy transition, reducing carbon emissions, and, most importantly, mobilizing $1.3 trillion in climate finance under the“Baku to Belém Roadmap.”

Azerbaijan, as the COP29 Presidency, is playing an active and leading role in these discussions. The full organizing team from the Baku summit is present at the Bonn meetings, with the Azerbaijani delegation demonstrating initiative both at the negotiation table and in a dedicated exhibition pavilion.

It is essential to emphasize that the significance of COP29 - held in Baku last year - is foundational to the topics being debated at this session. Azerbaijan made history at COP29 by achieving several breakthroughs, most notably in advancing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs the international regulation and cooperation mechanisms for carbon markets. This progress enables countries to coordinate carbon trading and emission reductions on a global scale.

Additionally, the“Baku Climate Action Framework” and the“Baku Finance Target” documents have served as crucial roadmaps for accelerating practical climate action. Another milestone was the formal establishment of the“Loss and Damage Fund,” a vital support mechanism for developing countries, which began operating with real financial commitments following COP29.

The Bonn meetings aim to build on these achievements and lay the groundwork for concrete decisions at COP30. Participants are also expected to fully adhere to the UN's Code of Conduct, fostering a respectful, inclusive, and productive dialogue. Beyond technical preparations, the Bonn conference underscores Azerbaijan's continuing role in shaping global climate policy. The legacy of COP29 lives on here, charting the course toward COP30.

Throughout the day, various sessions of the June Climate Summit will commence in Bonn, featuring addresses from the COP29 Presidency.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan is actively represented across multiple sectors at this conference. The panels and discussions on climate action vividly recall the momentum generated during COP29 - a process that the Azerbaijani Presidency continues to drive forward with success.