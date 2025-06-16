Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDF States Israel Hitting Iranian Missile Launch Site Near Tehran


2025-06-16 03:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Israeli forces have neutralized an Iranian military missile launcher and personnel located south of Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on its official Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"The Air Force identified the location of operators responsible for launching surface-to-air missiles south of Tehran and destroyed them before they could reach the launcher. The missile launch system itself was also eliminated," the statement reads.

The IDF also released drone footage showing targeted strikes against Iranian troops and military equipment.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

