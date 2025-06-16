403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran scales back collaboration with UN nuclear watchdog
(MENAFN) Iran announced it will scale back its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the agency’s silence on recent Israeli airstrikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran will no longer provide advance details about its nuclear activities as part of a reassessment of its level of cooperation.
The Israeli air raids on Friday were aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to Israeli officials. Iran, which denies pursuing a military nuclear program, condemned the strikes as an act of war and retaliated with missile attacks on Israel. In response, Tehran has suspended nuclear talks with the United States, which were scheduled to resume Sunday.
Gharibabadi criticized the IAEA and its Board of Governors for remaining silent amid Israeli aggression and for issuing politically influenced resolutions, stating this undermines Iran’s willingness to maintain previous transparency. While the IAEA condemned attacks on civilian nuclear sites as illegal, it avoided direct blame of Israel and urged dialogue.
Previously, the IAEA found uranium traces at undeclared Iranian sites and formally accused Iran of violating its non-proliferation commitments—charges Tehran dismisses as politically motivated.
The Israeli air raids on Friday were aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to Israeli officials. Iran, which denies pursuing a military nuclear program, condemned the strikes as an act of war and retaliated with missile attacks on Israel. In response, Tehran has suspended nuclear talks with the United States, which were scheduled to resume Sunday.
Gharibabadi criticized the IAEA and its Board of Governors for remaining silent amid Israeli aggression and for issuing politically influenced resolutions, stating this undermines Iran’s willingness to maintain previous transparency. While the IAEA condemned attacks on civilian nuclear sites as illegal, it avoided direct blame of Israel and urged dialogue.
Previously, the IAEA found uranium traces at undeclared Iranian sites and formally accused Iran of violating its non-proliferation commitments—charges Tehran dismisses as politically motivated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment