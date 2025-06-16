403
OIC chief denounces Israel "aggression in the strongest terms"
(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, strongly condemned Israel’s recent military actions against Iran during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday. As stated by reports, Taha voiced "grave concern" over the attacks, denouncing the military "aggression in the strongest terms," according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
Taha reaffirmed the OIC’s dedication to rallying international support—both through the organization itself and in cooperation with the United Nations—to address what he described as "this blatant violation" of international law. He stressed the importance of preventing the "alarming escalation" of violence and instability in the region.
In response, Araghchi expressed gratitude to Taha and called on Islamic nations to unite in confronting Israel’s "mounting lawlessness and aggression" against countries in the area. He emphasized that Israel’s "overt violations of international law and the UN Charter, its brazen threat to regional and international peace and security, and its acts of killing Iranian civilians and university professors alongside assaults on Iran’s nuclear facilities once again underscore the reality that the regime’s impunity only encourages further crimes and aggression," as reported by the ministry.
The ongoing conflict began early Friday when Israel launched multiple strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and missile sites, killing senior military personnel and prominent scientists, as well as damaging oil and gas infrastructure. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks aimed at various locations within Israel.
The ongoing conflict began early Friday when Israel launched multiple strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and missile sites, killing senior military personnel and prominent scientists, as well as damaging oil and gas infrastructure. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks aimed at various locations within Israel.
