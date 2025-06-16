Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands Get Injured After Israeli Attacks on Iran

Thousands Get Injured After Israeli Attacks on Iran


2025-06-16 02:52:52
(MENAFN) According to Iran’s Health Ministry, no fewer than 224 individuals have lost their lives and over 1,000 have sustained injuries following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

The announcement was made early Monday and reflects the increasing toll of the escalating confrontation between the two nations.

A news agency cited the ministry as stating: "224 Iranian citizens were martyred and more than a thousand others were injured as a result of the attacks launched by the Israeli entity on sites inside the country during the past three days."

Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesperson for the ministry, revealed that the combined number of fatalities and injured individuals had reached 1,481.

Of those harmed, 1,277 were transported to university-affiliated medical centers for care, while others were released after receiving initial treatment.

Kermanpour added in a message on social media that over 90 percent of those injured were non-combatants, including many women and minors.

This surge in human toll came in the wake of Israeli assaults launched Friday targeting Iran’s missile and nuclear infrastructure.

These strikes reportedly eliminated military leaders and scientists, leading Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles and drones directed at Israeli positions.

MENAFN16062025000045017167ID1109678212

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search