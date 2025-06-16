403
Thousands Get Injured After Israeli Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) According to Iran’s Health Ministry, no fewer than 224 individuals have lost their lives and over 1,000 have sustained injuries following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.
The announcement was made early Monday and reflects the increasing toll of the escalating confrontation between the two nations.
A news agency cited the ministry as stating: "224 Iranian citizens were martyred and more than a thousand others were injured as a result of the attacks launched by the Israeli entity on sites inside the country during the past three days."
Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesperson for the ministry, revealed that the combined number of fatalities and injured individuals had reached 1,481.
Of those harmed, 1,277 were transported to university-affiliated medical centers for care, while others were released after receiving initial treatment.
Kermanpour added in a message on social media that over 90 percent of those injured were non-combatants, including many women and minors.
This surge in human toll came in the wake of Israeli assaults launched Friday targeting Iran’s missile and nuclear infrastructure.
These strikes reportedly eliminated military leaders and scientists, leading Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles and drones directed at Israeli positions.
