Male gets dangerously wounded in shooting spree at anti-Trump rally

2025-06-16 02:37:32
(MENAFN) A person was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during a march protesting US President Donald Trump’s policies in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening. Police said a suspect has been taken into custody at the scene.

According to the Salt Lake City Tribune, the incident unfolded on State Street near the Liberty Sky apartments, sending demonstrators running in panic. The injured person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they have a person of interest in custody. Photos and video from the scene show officers detaining a man dressed in black and placing him in handcuffs.

The “No Kings” marches were held in several US cities in opposition to Trump’s hardline immigration policies and the deployment of National Guard and active-duty soldiers in Los Angeles following raids. The protests fell on the 250th anniversary of the US Army’s founding and Trump’s 79th birthday.

Earlier on Saturday, police in Virginia arrested a man for driving his SUV into a crowd of protesters, injuring at least one person.

