Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saab And General Atomics Develop Unmanned Airborne Early Warning Solution


2025-06-16 02:31:22
STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab announces a strategic cooperation with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems relating to the development of an Unmanned Airborne Early Warning (UAEW) solution. The solution will be based on General Atomics Aeronautical Systems' unmanned aerial system MQ-9B.

The collaboration combines Saab's renowned expertise in AEW&C systems with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems' leading unmanned aircraft systems technology. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will integrate Saab's AEW sensors with their unmanned MQ-9B-platform. The new capability will deliver persistent surveillance and situational awareness by providing continuous monitoring of designated areas.

"We are bringing our exceptional ability to detect and track challenging objects to customers looking to use MQ-9B to meet their specific needs. This unmanned medium-altitude AEW solution, leveraging core competencies of both companies, has excellent potential to complement our existing AEW&C portfolio and provide customers with yet another cutting-edge capability," says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

This unmanned medium-range AEW solution complements Saab's existing portfolio of manned AEW&C systems including GlobalEye. It will provide customers with a wider range of options, such as AEW capability from naval warships, to meet mission needs. The solution can be used stand-alone or in manned-unmanned teaming, leveraging the strengths of each capability.

Saab brings decades of experience in delivering AEW and AEW&C systems worldwide, including to NATO and trusted international partners.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

