Italy, Jordan Press for De-escalation in Israel-Iran Conflict

2025-06-16 02:20:12
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi connected via phone on Sunday to address the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, highlighting the pressing need to reduce military hostilities in the region.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry released a statement confirming that both countries are actively engaging in direct dialogues with Israel and Iran aimed at curbing further violence and fostering regional peace and stability.

During the call, Tajani expressed gratitude to Jordan for its ongoing assistance to Italian nationals located within conflict zones.

The Italian government revealed that Tajani is “closely monitoring” the unfolding crisis and maintains constant communication with Italy’s ambassadors stationed in Tehran and Tel Aviv. This underscores Italy’s unwavering backing of its diplomatic staff amidst the heightened tensions.

On Saturday, while addressing a joint meeting of Italy’s Parliament Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s dedication to de-escalating military actions and emphasized the pursuit of a peaceful diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran confrontation.

