403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy, Jordan Press for De-escalation in Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi connected via phone on Sunday to address the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, highlighting the pressing need to reduce military hostilities in the region.
Italy’s Foreign Ministry released a statement confirming that both countries are actively engaging in direct dialogues with Israel and Iran aimed at curbing further violence and fostering regional peace and stability.
During the call, Tajani expressed gratitude to Jordan for its ongoing assistance to Italian nationals located within conflict zones.
The Italian government revealed that Tajani is “closely monitoring” the unfolding crisis and maintains constant communication with Italy’s ambassadors stationed in Tehran and Tel Aviv. This underscores Italy’s unwavering backing of its diplomatic staff amidst the heightened tensions.
On Saturday, while addressing a joint meeting of Italy’s Parliament Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s dedication to de-escalating military actions and emphasized the pursuit of a peaceful diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran confrontation.
Italy’s Foreign Ministry released a statement confirming that both countries are actively engaging in direct dialogues with Israel and Iran aimed at curbing further violence and fostering regional peace and stability.
During the call, Tajani expressed gratitude to Jordan for its ongoing assistance to Italian nationals located within conflict zones.
The Italian government revealed that Tajani is “closely monitoring” the unfolding crisis and maintains constant communication with Italy’s ambassadors stationed in Tehran and Tel Aviv. This underscores Italy’s unwavering backing of its diplomatic staff amidst the heightened tensions.
On Saturday, while addressing a joint meeting of Italy’s Parliament Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s dedication to de-escalating military actions and emphasized the pursuit of a peaceful diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran confrontation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment