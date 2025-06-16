403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states US might take part in Iran-Israel conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that “it's possible we could get involved” in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a news agency. He clarified that currently, “the US is not at this moment involved” in the fighting.
Trump expressed openness to Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator to help resolve the crisis, which began early Friday when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.
“He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it,” Trump said, referring to Putin.
The two leaders held a phone conversation on Saturday lasting about an hour. Trump noted, “he feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end,” highlighting a shared desire to see the conflict de-escalate.
Trump expressed openness to Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator to help resolve the crisis, which began early Friday when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.
“He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it,” Trump said, referring to Putin.
The two leaders held a phone conversation on Saturday lasting about an hour. Trump noted, “he feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end,” highlighting a shared desire to see the conflict de-escalate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment