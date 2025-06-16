Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump states US might take part in Iran-Israel conflict


2025-06-16 02:02:54
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that “it's possible we could get involved” in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a news agency. He clarified that currently, “the US is not at this moment involved” in the fighting.

Trump expressed openness to Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator to help resolve the crisis, which began early Friday when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

“He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it,” Trump said, referring to Putin.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Saturday lasting about an hour. Trump noted, “he feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end,” highlighting a shared desire to see the conflict de-escalate.

