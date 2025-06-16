Air India Ahmedabad Crash: Rescuers Braved Heat With 'Oxygen Masks, Wet Clothes' To Lift Bodies, Reveals SDRF-ASP
While underscoring their bravery, the SDRF-ASP stated that they got all the tools required to carry out the rescue operations and mentioned that the intense heat at the crash site made it extremely dangerous to carry out rescue operations immediately after the impact.
"SDRF played a significant role in evacuating those trapped inside the building. We went inside with oxygen masks. The hands and feet of many got burned, but to rescue them, we tied our hands with wet clothes to lift their bodies. We received 20-30 extra ambulances within just half an hour," he said, according to ANI.Also Read | Air India crash: Vijay Rupani's last rites to be performed at 5 pm today
He added,“At that time, it was very risky to go inside and carry out the rescue operations as the temperature was very high. The fire department made arrangements for our team to go inside the building. We evacuated the civilians and students inside the hostel. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital...All the senior officials were in touch with us. We recovered the bodies of all the victims.”
He further mentioned that ensuring the safety of citizens and avoiding more damage was the SDRF's top focus. "70-80 per cent of the operations are carried out by the SDRF...We also aim to secure the area to make sure that further damage does not take place," Gujar concluded.Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: High-level panel meets today
Meanwhile, 80 victims have been recognised through DNA matching, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Officials also stated that 33 bodies have been handed over to families of the victims, PTI reported.Family members of victims speak out
Rinal Christian, 23, whose elder brother was a passenger onboard the flight told AFP,“They said it would take 48 hours. But it's been four days and we haven't received any response.” "My brother was the sole breadwinner of the family," Christian, a family member of another passenger said, further asked "So what happens next?" Ali, who was waiting at the hospital for a DNA match to find his brother, said,“I'm disappointed in them. It is their duty. Next step is to find out the reason for this accident. We need to know.”
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and AFP)
