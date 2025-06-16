Senators Graham, Blumenthal Urge Trump To Step Up Sanctions On Russia, Iran
That is reported by Politico , according to Ukrinform.
“This moment cries out for presidential leadership. There is an urgency here,” Blumenthal said on CBS' Face the Nation.
In a joint interview with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Blumenthal urged Trump to act swiftly:
"I think the President should call on the Senate to vote approval of the Russian sanctions bill literally tomorrow. He's on his way tonight to the G7 meeting. He will be sitting across from world leaders. Right now, very bluntly, the perception may be one of weakness in terms of America's position on Ukraine. He can be there in a position of strength."
Blumenthal also stressed the need to intensify sanctions on Iran, an idea Graham strongly supported:
"I'll be your wingman. We'll write the bill right here on television. China, if you're listening, stop buying Russian oil, and stop helping the Iranians. You make the world a safer place if you would stop," Graham said.Read also: Ukraine hit by 5,800 aerial strikes in June, Zelensky calls for painful sanctions on Russia
As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 1, Senators Graham and Blumenthal introduced a bill aimed at cutting off Russia's war funding. The legislation proposes a 500% tariff on U.S. imports from countries that continue buying Russian energy resources.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has already expressed support for Congress's efforts to impose“devastating” sanctions on the Kremlin in response to its war against Ukraine.
U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has also said that the U.S. is ready to significantly increase sanctions on Russia if Moscow continues to delay the peace process.
