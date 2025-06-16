G7 Leaders To Reaffirm Strong Support For Ukraine At Summit In Canada Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Following the summit, which kicks off in Canada today, the leaders of the Group of Seven nations will reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by John Kirton, head of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto.

“At a bare minimum - if Donald Trump is in a bad mood - we'll see a reaffirmation, now at the leaders' level, of the stronger commitments we already saw from G7 finance ministers at their Banff meeting a few weeks ago, and from G7 foreign ministers before that in Charlevoix and at the Munich Security Conference,” Kirton said.

In his opinion, this suggests a consensus at the highest level, because "communiqués were fully agreed upon with Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, and with Marco Rubio, the foreign minister."

"There's a real sense that the United States - even under Trump - understands it must stand with its G7 allies to support Ukraine more strongly and tighten sanctions on Russia," the expert assured.

As reported, the Group of Seven summit starts its work today in the Canadian province of Alberta, which will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On the last day of the event, a separate discussion will be held dedicated to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.