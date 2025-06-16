Man Injured, Private Home Damaged As Drones Attack Kyiv Region
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).
“The enemy is attacking peaceful settlements in Kyiv region with UAVs. Unfortunately, in Obukhiv district, a 60-year-old man sustained injuries. He suffered cuts to his arm and face. Medical assistance was provided on-site,” he wrote.
In addition, a private house and household structures were damaged.
Kalashnyk promised to provide more detailed information later.
“The enemy attack continues. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - stay in shelters,” the official emphasized.Read also: Explosions heard in Kyiv amid air raid alert
As reported earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the launch of Russian strike drones from northern and eastern directions. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions, including Kyiv region.
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk, Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment