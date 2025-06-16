Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Injured, Private Home Damaged As Drones Attack Kyiv Region

2025-06-16 01:45:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an attack by Russian drones in Kyiv region, a 60-year-old man was injured. A private home and outbuildings were also damaged.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

“The enemy is attacking peaceful settlements in Kyiv region with UAVs. Unfortunately, in Obukhiv district, a 60-year-old man sustained injuries. He suffered cuts to his arm and face. Medical assistance was provided on-site,” he wrote.

In addition, a private house and household structures were damaged.

Kalashnyk promised to provide more detailed information later.

“The enemy attack continues. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - stay in shelters,” the official emphasized.

Read also: Explosions heard in Kyiv amid air raid alert

As reported earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the launch of Russian strike drones from northern and eastern directions. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions, including Kyiv region.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk, Telegram

