Nilambur Bypoll: Final Push By Candidates Ahead Of June 19 Voting
While the main battle is between Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath and CPI(M)'s former legislator M. Swaraj, the outcome could well hinge on how many votes are garnered by P.V. Anvar -- the two-time Independent legislator who vacated the seat in January following a fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- and BJP candidate Mohan George.
As is typical in electoral contests, every major player is claiming victory. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared that George is on course to win, despite the party securing only 8,595 votes in the constituency in 2021.
Anvar, meanwhile, has drawn star power with former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan campaigning for him.
“I'm here for Anvar's campaign now, and I'll be back for his victory celebration -- he's going to be the man of the match in Nilambur,” said Pathan during a whirlwind tour of the constituency.
However, the largest crowds have turned out for Wayanad MP and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose rallies were packed despite heavy rain.
Nilambur falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Priyanka Gandhi, in the November by-election, secured a massive lead of 65,132 votes from this assembly segment alone.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, has drawn impressive crowds, using every platform to target both the Congress and Anvar.
Both the CPI(M) and the Congress have deployed their top leaders in Nilambur, with each assigned specific responsibilities.
One of the most active campaigners has been first-time MLA Chandy Oommen, son of the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He has reportedly visited over 2,300 homes in the Edakkara panchayat, which has a significant Christian population.
In 2016, Anvar defeated Shoukath by a margin of 11,504 votes. In 2021, his winning margin was reduced to 2,800 against Congress candidate V.V. Prakash, who tragically passed away on the eve of counting day.
Now contesting without the Left's backing, Anvar's performance will be crucial. If he manages to draw more votes from the CPI(M)'s base, Shoukath could gain an edge. But if his support cuts into the Congress vote, it may be Swaraj who has the last laugh when results are declared on June 23.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment