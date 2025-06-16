Air India Crash: 80 Victims Identified Via DNA Tests 33 Bodies Handed Over To Kin Three Days After Tragedy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three days after the crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has claimed 270 lives so far, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday that 80 victims have been identified through DNA matching, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Officials also stated that 33 bodies have been handed over to the victims' families.

Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board. The Gujarat government has announced a state mourning for Rupani on Monday. His funeral procession will be held in Rajkot in the evening.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on Thursday. So far 29 people are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground which includes five MBBS students. Only one person from the aircraft miraculously survived.

"A total of 80 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 33 victims have been handed over to their respective families," Additional Civil Superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel told reporters.

The victims whose mortal remains were handed over were from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Botad and other places.

Of the 51 people injured in the incident, 38 have been discharged, while 13 are still undergoing treatment, said Dr. Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run BJ Medical College.

| Air India plane crash: DNA test to be repeated after 2 heads found in 1 body bag

According to Dr. Dhaval Gameti, president of the BJ Medical College Junior Doctors' Association, around 270 bodies were brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital from the crash site.

All 230 passengers have been contacted

State Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey told reporters that families of all 230 passengers who perished on the flight have been contacted.

"Members of only three deceased passengers are yet to give their DNA samples as they live abroad. They are expected to arrive tomorrow evening. Along with the mortal remains, we are also handing over death certificates to the kin so that they don't face any issues afterwards," said Pandey.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading a thorough probe into the causes of the crash. Various Central and state government agencies, including the state police, are assisting the AAIB team at the crash site in Meghaninagar.

The first meeting of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee formed by the Centre will be held on Monday in New Delhi, according to sources.

The committee, headed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, is mandated to ascertain the "root cause" of the plane crash and assess any contributing factors, including mechanical failure, human error, and regulatory compliances. The committee has been mandated to submit its report within three months.

| Air India Plane Crash: High-level panel meets today

Ahmedabad fire brigade officials said three delegations visited the crash site on Sunday including some foreigners to assist investigators.

Meanwhile, Air India on Sunday said it is working closely with other Tata group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of the plane crash victims.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani highlighted the crucial recovery of the black box, an essential component of the investigation.

"The black box recovery was a very important part of the investigation process...The AMC immediately acted and the black box was also recovered," Pani said, noting its location in the tail end of the aircraft, which was embedded in a building.

City Police Commissioner GS Malik also visited the accident site on Sunday morning.