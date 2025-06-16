Equity Raising Advances: Firefly Completes Charity Flow-Through Placement And Tranche 1 Of Institutional Placement
|Key Event
|Date
|Open of SPP offer
|Monday, 16 June 2025
|Issue of New Shares under Canadian Offering
|Friday, 20 June 2025
|Close of SPP offer
|Monday, 7 July 2025
|Issue of SPP Shares
|Monday, 14 July 2025
|General Meeting to approve the issue of Tranche Two Placement Shares under the Institutional Placement
|Indicatively Mid-July 2025
|Settlement, Allotment and Trading for Tranche Two Placement Shares issued under the Institutional Placement
|Indicatively Mid-July 2025 and following the General Meeting
The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these dates and times without notice, subject to the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and Canada and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.
The announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors.
Legal Disclaimer:
