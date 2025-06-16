Equity Raising Advances: Firefly Completes Charity Flow-Through Placement And Tranche 1 Of Institutional Placement

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Not for dissemination to U.S. wire services or dissemination in the United States. Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) (TSX: FFM) (" FireFly " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Charity Flow-Through Placement and tranche one of the Institutional Placement of the Equity Raising announced by the Company on 5 and 10 June 2025. Equity Raising Details As announced on 10 June 2025, the equity raising comprises three parts (together, the Equity Raising ):

~A$11.2 million (~C$10.0 million) charity flow-through placement to Canadian investors priced at approximately A$1.49 per New Share ( Charity Flow-Through Placement ), which is now complete;

~A$54.9 million two-tranche institutional placement at the offer price of A$0.96 per New Share ( Institutional Placement ). Tranche one of the Institutional Placement is now complete; and ~A$28.8 million (~C$25.8 million) fully underwritten Canadian bought deal offering with BMO Capital Markets. The indicative timeline for the remaining aspects of the Equity Raising is as follows: Indicative Timetable

Key Event Date Open of SPP offer Monday, 16 June 2025 Issue of New Shares under Canadian Offering Friday, 20 June 2025 Close of SPP offer Monday, 7 July 2025 Issue of SPP Shares Monday, 14 July 2025 General Meeting to approve the issue of Tranche Two Placement Shares under the Institutional Placement Indicatively Mid-July 2025 Settlement, Allotment and Trading for Tranche Two Placement Shares issued under the Institutional Placement Indicatively Mid-July 2025 and following the General Meeting

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these dates and times without notice, subject to the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and Canada and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

