Missiles Light Up The Sky At Lebanon Wedding Amid Israel-Iran Tensions-Here's How Guests Reacted
Israel and Iran launched new attacks on Sunday, resulting in civilian casualties. Both militaries have urged their respective civilians to take precautions against potential further strikes, reported Reuters.
Both Tehran and Tel Aviv have been exchanging missiles after Israel launched airstrikes towards Iran on Friday, targeting their nuclear infrastructure. In response, Iran has launched multiple drone and missile attacks.
Israel struck at“the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme," Netanyahu said in a video message on Friday. He warned Israel's operation against Iran to“continue as many days as it takes."
Israel informed that it has targeted nuclear facilities in Iran to stop Tehran from developing atomic weapons. Meanwhile, local media and witnesses in Iran heard explosions, even at its main Uranium enrichment facility.
"Iran will pay a heavy price for the murder of civilians, women and children," Reuters quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a balcony overlooking the apartments where six people were killed in Bat Yam, a town south of Tel Aviv, following the attacks on Sunday.Trump on Israel-Iran conflict
Amid the continuing airstrikes, US President Donald Trump stated that a peace deal between Israel and Iran is feasible; however, both sides might need to 'fight it out' before they're prepared to agree on peace. He also indicated that the US could directly intervene in the conflict.
"Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're going to see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday."I think there's a good chance there'll be a deal," he added.
In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Trump stated it was“possible” that US may engage in the conflict, noting that it is“not at this moment involved.”
