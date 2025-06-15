Anupam Kher Jets Off To New York For Gala Premiere Of 'Tanvi The Great' At NYIFF
Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video talking about the film and his visit to New York after a gap of four to five years.
In the video, Anupam is heard saying:“Hello my friends, I'm going to New York for the Gala premiere of Tanvi the Great, organized by the New York Indian Film Festival and the IAAC. Thank you very much for inviting us! After that, we're heading to Austin and Houston.”
He said that the New York premiere is on the 19th, the Austin premiere on the 21st, and Houston on the 22nd.
Anupam added:“I'll be going to New York after a gap of 4–5 years, in fact. The last time I was there, I stayed for 3 years in New Amsterdam, and I'm very excited to share our film with my people, friends, and the wonderful gathering at this festival.”
The actor said that“Tanvi the Great” is getting a lot of love.
“We had a great world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and in London. The film is releasing on the 18th of July, and I'm very excited. It's a film that is very close to my heart-an offering from my heart to everybody's heart. It's a film from India for the world. Tanvi the Great. Jai Ho!”
The veteran star captioned the post: On my way to New York for the #GalaPremiere of #TanviTheGreat! Thank you @nyindianfilmfest and @iaac for inviting us for this prestigious film festival! Looking forward to a heartfelt response from the wonderful people of NY for our #Tanvi. Jai Ho! #Tanviness.”
Talking about“Tanvi The Great”, the film is set to release on July 18. On May 19, he took to Instagram to announce the release date. He also showcased the first poster of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt.
The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.
