Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anirudh Ravichander Asks People To Not Spread Rumours About His Wedding

2025-06-15 11:28:32
Composer Anirudh Ravichander quashed the reports of his marriage, asking his fans to stop "spreading rumours" about his wedding.

After several online reports mentioned that Ravichander would be announcing his marriage soon, the Coolie, Vikram and Jailer composer took to X to ask people not to spread rumours about his personal life.

"Marriage ah? lol...Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

Meanwhile, Ravichander is set to compose music for the Nani-starrer Paradise.

Earlier this year, Nani confirmed that Ravichander will be creating the music for his upcoming film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. This marks their second collaboration after the hit film Dasara.

The Paradise is set in Hyderabad and promises an intense storyline. Production has started, but further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Ravichander, known for his compositions in films like Jawan, Master, Beast, Leo and Indian 2, is one of India's popular composers.

Ravichander was also featured in the promo video for Jailer 2, which the makers shared earlier this year to officially announce the film's sequel.

