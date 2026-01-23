Bengaluru: Rs 38 Crore Drugs Smuggled In Books, Customs Arrest Passenger

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have arrested a passenger who was attempting to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the country. Acting on specific intelligence, officials seized 7.72 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 38 crore, highlighting growing concerns over drug smuggling through air routes into Bengaluru. The accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Cocaine Worth Rs 38 Crore Seized At Airport

The passenger, who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from São Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted during routine checks. Upon inspection, Customs officials recovered 7.72 kg of cocaine, which they said has an estimated market value of Rs 38 crore. The seizure is among the significant drug hauls recorded at the airport in recent times.

Cocaine Concealed Inside Books To Evade Detection

Officials revealed that the accused attempted to smuggle the cocaine by concealing it inside books, carefully hidden within the cardboard covers to avoid suspicion. Acting on a tip-off, Bengaluru Customs officials conducted a thorough check, leading to the recovery of the narcotics. The accused was immediately taken into custody, arrested under the NDPS Act, and remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

Hydroponic Ganja Worth Rs 3.14 Crore Seized

In another incident, Customs officials at KIA arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 8.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at approximately Rs 3.14 crore. The passenger was stopped on suspicion during arrival checks, and the contraband was recovered during inspection. Legal action has been initiated under the NDPS Act, officials added.

City Police Arrest Two Ganja Peddlers

In separate cases within the city, Jnanabharathi and Kothanur police arrested two individuals involved in selling ganja. The peddlers were apprehended near Ullal Lake and Nagenahalli in Kothanur. Police seized narcotics worth Rs 4.90 lakh, including 11 grams of opium, 4 kg of ganja, and 24 grams of MDMA. According to the police, the accused sourced the drugs from other states at lower prices and sold them in Bengaluru.