Weather Today: IMD Issues RED ALERT, Predicts More Rain In Maharashtra, Goa And Karnataka
An orange alert warning for heavy rains in place for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on 16th June,” IMD stated in its latest press release. Similar weather conditions are expected in Goa today.
In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, light to moderate rainfall will likely be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds today while similar conditions will persist in Telangana until June 19.
As Southwest monsoon over some parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, heavy rains are likely in these regions today, IMD said. Gujarat and Maharashtra can brace for heavy downpours in the coming days from June 18 onwards.
Moving to northwest India, wet spells are likely in Haryana on June 21, in Uttar Pradesh from June 18 and in Himachal Pradesh from June 20. Monsoon rains will continue in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand until June 21.
