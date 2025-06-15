403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3236187 KUWAIT -- Iranian attacks on Tel Aviv kill three people and injure 130 others, with 35 people being still missing.
3236361 TEHRAN -- Iran reports 224 deaths since the start of the Israeli occupation's attacks.
3236344 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi calls an emergency ministerial council meeting on Monday.
3236353 TEHRAN - Head of Iran's IRGC intelligence unit Maj-Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, his deputy Hassan Mohaqeq and another senior officer are killed in an Israeli attack.
3236292 TEHRAN --- Iran launches a new barrage of missiles and drones toward the Israeli occupation as part of Operation True Promise 3.
3236271 RAMALLAH -- New wave of Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza Strip kills at least 65 Palestinians and injure more than 315 others in the past 24 hours.
3236194 NEW DELHI - A copter crash in India kills least seven people, including the pilot. (end)
