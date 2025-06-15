Indian Students Being Relocated To Safer Places In Iran Amid Escalating Tensions: MEA
In a statement released on social media platform X, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is "continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety."
The statement also added that "in some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran," adding that "other feasible options are also under examination".
The Embassy is also in contact with community leaders across Iran regarding the welfare and safety of Indian citizens, the MEA said.
The statement by the MEA comes hours after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding students from the Union Territory stuck in Iran.
More than 1,500 Indian students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, are stranded in Iran.
The parents have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S. Jaishankar to intervene and facilitate the safe return of the Indian students.
The majority of the students stranded in Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom cities of Iran are pursuing professional courses, primarily MBBS.
Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Iran asked all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain vigilant, and also provided a Google form on its X account, asking the Indian citizens to fill it out to provide their details.
"Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," it said.
It also provided a Telegram Link and asked the Indian citizens to join it to receive updates on the situation from the mission.
Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" with a surprise attack on Friday morning that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.
Iran retaliated with air strikes, with both countries launching hundreds of missiles at each other in the last three days.
While Israel has said the campaign will continue to escalate in the coming days, Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.
Additionally, several helpline numbers have been issued by Indian missions in both Iran and Israel.
The Indian Embassy in Israel said it is in constant touch with local authorities and monitoring developments closely.
The MEA is expected to continue issuing advisories as the situation unfolds.
In the meantime, Indian nationals in the region have been urged to remain alert, follow official guidance, and limit outdoor movement.
The conflict between Israel and Iran has not only raised global diplomatic concerns but also created anxiety among thousands of foreign nationals, including Indians, living and working in Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment