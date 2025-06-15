Participants In King's Meeting Say It Highlighted Jordan's Dual Track Of Diplomacy And Security In Regional Crisis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) – In a meeting on Sunday with political and media figures at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty King Abdullah II underscored Jordan's unwavering diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions while affirming that the Kingdom will firmly confront any threat to its security and the safety of its citizens.The meeting, described by participants as candid and comprehensive, conveyed several key messages, including Jordan's determination to remain outside any regional conflict, even as it amplifies its role on the international stage to promote calm and safeguard regional stability.King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to a just peace in the region and to defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and ending the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem. These themes, he noted, were central to his recent European tour, which focused on mobilizing international support for a two-state solution.Participants told Petra that the King praised the role of Jordanian national elites in articulating the Kingdom's position both domestically and abroad, reinforcing national unity amid growing regional challenges.They noted that the King warned of the grave consequences of Israel's military actions against Iran and reiterated Jordan's position that it will not serve as a battlefield for any conflict.Former Minister Amin Mashaqbah said King Abdullah is continuing to rally international backing for the recognition of a Palestinian state, pointing to a planned international peace conference announced by French President Emmanuel Macron though currently postponed due to rising tensions between Iran and Israel as a significant upcoming platform.Mashaqbah added that the King remains focused on keeping Gaza in the international spotlight despite the intensifying regional conflict while maintaining close coordination with Arab leaders to present a unified stance. He stressed that Jordan's national security and the well-being of its citizens are paramount.Political analyst Bater Wardam described the meeting as rich and straightforward, noting that the King provided a clear overview of the regional situation and Jordan's diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression. Wardam emphasized the importance King Abdullah placed on bolstering internal unity, maintaining strong relations with neighboring and friendly nations, and supporting the stability of Syria as a critical component of Jordan's own security.He also said speakers at the meeting expressed appreciation for Jordan's consistent position in supporting the people of Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon, calling for continued reinforcement of the domestic front.Strategic expert and political analyst Hassan Barari described the meeting as productive and transparent. He highlighted the King's call for a greater international role in protecting Palestinian rights and halting the war in Gaza and his strong warnings against the dangers of forced displacement. Barari also cited the King's emphasis on Jordan's strategic relations with Gulf nations and his view that a stable Syria is vital to Jordan's national security.Despite ongoing regional turmoil, Barari said the King conveyed messages of resilience and hope, commending national efforts to preserve Jordan's stability and urging continued unity and vigilance at home.