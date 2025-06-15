New York Cosmos Relaunches As Fan-Owned, City-Driven Club

New York Cosmos Stadium sunset concept with statue of liberty.

50 years after Pelé signed, the New York CosmosTM return through fan equity, city partnerships, and a global ownership movement.

- Scott "Matchmaker" MichaelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Cosmos , a historic name in U.S. soccer, is returning with a renewed structure and mission. Rather than operating as a conventional franchise, the club will relaunch under a fan ownership model, aiming to prioritize community involvement and democratic governance.The initiative is being led by Football Is For The Fans, a platform advocating for supporter-led models in football. A public investment campaign has been launched via Wefunder, allowing fans to become partial owners and participate in shaping the club's future.“In the 1970s, the Cosmos helped bring international attention to American soccer,” said Scott“Matchmaker” Michaels, founder of Football Is For The Fans.“This project builds on that legacy by creating a model where fans have a real voice in how their club is run.”Plans for the revived Cosmos include the exploration of potential stadium sites across ten locations in the New York City area. The project envisions a stadium that would be jointly owned by its surrounding community, drawing inspiration from supporter-owned models like the Green Bay Packers and FC United of Manchester .Beyond the relaunch of the Cosmos, Football Is For The Fans has initiated efforts to restore additional legacy clubs such as the LA AztecsTM and Chicago StingTM. The organization is also engaging in legal challenges to recover dormant trademarks as part of a broader push to reconnect with football's cultural history in the U.S.“This project is not only about the game itself, but also about access, heritage, and community control,” Michaels added.With the FIFA World Cup set to take place in the United States in 2026, organizers believe the timing offers a meaningful opportunity to reimagine the role of clubs in American soccer. The relaunch seeks to highlight models of participation and ownership that go beyond traditional commercial structures.A live launch event is scheduled for June 27 at FC United of Manchester, a club known for its supporter-led foundation. The event will bring together a network of global supporters, cultural leaders, and independent media to discuss the project's aims and long-term direction.The project team is currently inviting interest from city officials, civic partners, and local organizations interested in participating in or hosting aspects of the club's development.Supporters and prospective investors can find further information at .Disclaimer: Investing in private offerings carries risk, including the potential loss of capital. This offering is being made through Wefunder Portal LLC, a registered funding portal.

