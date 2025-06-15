Bobby Deol Pens Heartfelt Message For Dharmendra On Father's Day
While Bobby can be seen dressed casually, and as per the comfort of their home, the veteran actor opted for a bit of a formal approach in his dressing.
Bobby wrote in the caption,“The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father's Day! Love you Papa”.
Earlier, in the day, Bobby's elder brother, actor Sunny Deol also shared a heartfelt message for his father acknowledging the profound impact he has had on his life. The 'Gadar' actor credited his father's strength, love, and guidance for shaping him into the man he is today. He also expressed pride in walking in his footsteps and calling himself fortunate to be his son.
Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared images with his loving dad and captioned it,“Happy Father's Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son - always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay”.
In the first image, Sunny and Dharmendra can be seen sitting together and smiling while looking at the camera. In the next black and white shot, the 'Sholay' actor is seen lovingly holding his young son.
Notably, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also shared a heartwarming message for his dad. He posted a picture featuring himself and his brother Rajveer Deol posing with their father, Sunny Deol, during a snowy vacation amidst a stunning backdrop. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and many others shared heartfelt messages remembering the strength, guidance, and love they received from their fathers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment