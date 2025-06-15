Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran states willingness to end assaults on Israel

2025-06-15 09:54:28
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, Iran has announced it is prepared to cease its military response against Israel—provided that Israel halts its ongoing operations targeting Tehran. This statement was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting with international diplomats in the Iranian capital.

Describing the conflict as something Iran was forced into, Araghchi asserted that “Our defense is fully legitimate and will be carried out with strength, solely in response to aggression.” He further clarified, “If the attacks cease, Iran’s retaliatory actions will also end.”

The current escalation was triggered by Israeli air raids that reportedly struck several strategic locations in Tehran, including nuclear and military infrastructure, which led Iran to swiftly retaliate. As per sources, the confrontation intensified when Iran launched a second offensive—referred to as *True Promise III*—on Saturday night, primarily hitting economic and industrial targets in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa. In retaliation, Israeli forces reportedly bombed sites in Tehran, including the defense ministry and key fuel storage areas.

Iran claims that the initial day of Israeli strikes resulted in 78 fatalities. Additional casualties, including children, were reported on the following day during the continuation of attacks.

This surge in hostilities has also derailed diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States. Talks that were scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman—marking the sixth round of indirect nuclear negotiations—were abruptly postponed due to the violence.

Araghchi attributed the Israeli military actions to outside backing, declaring that such “aggression” wouldn’t have been possible without direct support and coordination from the United States. He also mentioned that Iran possesses “solid and convincing evidence” indicating that U.S. forces and regional military bases played a role in aiding Israeli operations.

