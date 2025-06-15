Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Pursues “Special Treatment” in U.S. Tariff Discussions

Japan Pursues “Special Treatment” in U.S. Tariff Discussions


2025-06-15 09:53:48
(MENAFN) Japan’s chief trade negotiator revealed on Friday that Tokyo is pushing the United States for “special treatment” amid ongoing tariff discussions, following President Donald Trump’s recent comments about potentially increasing tariffs on imported vehicles to shield American auto workers.

“Once bilateral negotiations are finalized, I think Japan will be given special treatment separate from the rule that applies to most countries,” Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa told reporters in Tokyo, as reported by media.

Akazawa is currently making his fourth visit to Washington ahead of the sixth round of trade negotiations between the two nations. He is also expected to accompany Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a meeting with President Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, which kicks off on June 15.

This appeal from Tokyo follows Trump’s statement on Thursday, in which he indicated that he might raise the existing 25% tariff on foreign vehicles “in the not-too-distant future.”

An increase in tariffs could severely impact Japan’s automotive industry, the country’s largest export sector. In 2024, Japan exported vehicles worth 16.2 trillion yen ($112 billion) worldwide, including 5.9 trillion yen ($39 billion) to the US, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Japan has persistently urged Washington to eliminate the 25% import tax on automobiles. Despite a planned reciprocal tariff of 24% being suspended, the US continues to enforce a baseline tariff of 10%, alongside additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109676446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search