403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Pursues “Special Treatment” in U.S. Tariff Discussions
(MENAFN) Japan’s chief trade negotiator revealed on Friday that Tokyo is pushing the United States for “special treatment” amid ongoing tariff discussions, following President Donald Trump’s recent comments about potentially increasing tariffs on imported vehicles to shield American auto workers.
“Once bilateral negotiations are finalized, I think Japan will be given special treatment separate from the rule that applies to most countries,” Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa told reporters in Tokyo, as reported by media.
Akazawa is currently making his fourth visit to Washington ahead of the sixth round of trade negotiations between the two nations. He is also expected to accompany Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a meeting with President Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, which kicks off on June 15.
This appeal from Tokyo follows Trump’s statement on Thursday, in which he indicated that he might raise the existing 25% tariff on foreign vehicles “in the not-too-distant future.”
An increase in tariffs could severely impact Japan’s automotive industry, the country’s largest export sector. In 2024, Japan exported vehicles worth 16.2 trillion yen ($112 billion) worldwide, including 5.9 trillion yen ($39 billion) to the US, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity.
Japan has persistently urged Washington to eliminate the 25% import tax on automobiles. Despite a planned reciprocal tariff of 24% being suspended, the US continues to enforce a baseline tariff of 10%, alongside additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
“Once bilateral negotiations are finalized, I think Japan will be given special treatment separate from the rule that applies to most countries,” Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa told reporters in Tokyo, as reported by media.
Akazawa is currently making his fourth visit to Washington ahead of the sixth round of trade negotiations between the two nations. He is also expected to accompany Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a meeting with President Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, which kicks off on June 15.
This appeal from Tokyo follows Trump’s statement on Thursday, in which he indicated that he might raise the existing 25% tariff on foreign vehicles “in the not-too-distant future.”
An increase in tariffs could severely impact Japan’s automotive industry, the country’s largest export sector. In 2024, Japan exported vehicles worth 16.2 trillion yen ($112 billion) worldwide, including 5.9 trillion yen ($39 billion) to the US, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity.
Japan has persistently urged Washington to eliminate the 25% import tax on automobiles. Despite a planned reciprocal tariff of 24% being suspended, the US continues to enforce a baseline tariff of 10%, alongside additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment