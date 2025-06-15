403
Japan’s PM Denounces Israel’s Airstrikes on Iran as “Totally Intolerable”
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sharply criticized Israel’s recent military assaults on Iran, labeling the attacks “totally intolerable” and “extremely regrettable” amid rising tensions in the region.
“Any actions that could further escalate the situation must be refrained from,” Ishiba told reporters, addressing Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes as well, according to local media.
Earlier, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 78 people and wounded 320, figures released by Iran’s UN envoy confirmed.
In response, Iran launched missile strikes Friday night targeting multiple sites in Israel, resulting in three deaths and over 170 injuries. The cycle of attacks persisted into Saturday.
Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also denounced the Israeli offensives in a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
“The use of military means amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts, including US-Iran talks aimed at the peaceful resolution of Iran’s nuclear issue, is completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” Iwaya stated. “The Government of Japan strongly condemns these actions.”
He further voiced alarm over Iran’s missile retaliation.
“The Government of Japan is gravely concerned about the exchange of retaliatory attacks and strongly condemns any action that could further escalate the situation,” he added, calling for “maximum restraint” and “de-escalation of tensions.”
In response to the escalating violence, Japan’s Foreign Ministry upgraded its travel advisory to Level 3 for both Iran and Israel, advising citizens to “avoid all travel.” Meanwhile, regions near Pakistan and Iraq were raised to Level 4 — the highest warning — urging evacuation and complete travel avoidance.
