Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethiopia hosts Sudani refugees

2025-06-15 09:21:00
(MENAFN) Close to 75,000 individuals have crossed into Ethiopia from Sudan in search of international protection since fighting erupted in April 2023, according to the latest update from the United Nations refugee agency.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on Wednesday that large numbers of forcibly displaced people continue to arrive at multiple entry points along the Sudan-Ethiopia border as the conflict in Sudan persists.

Of the 74,142 people who have entered Ethiopia, 44,156 are Sudanese citizens. In addition, there are 19,490 Ethiopian nationals returning from Sudan and 10,496 individuals from third countries.

Since the beginning of 2025 alone, around 6,355 new refugees have arrived from Sudan, highlighting the ongoing displacement crisis.

The growing influx of refugees from neighboring nations has made Ethiopia the third-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. It currently shelters over 1 million refugees and asylum seekers, as noted by the UNHCR.

