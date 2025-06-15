403
Australia Denounces Gaza Aid Blockade, Offers USD10M Support
(MENAFN) Australia voiced strong opposition on Friday to Israel’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, taking what it called a "principled position" against the policy.
An Australian broadcasting agency reported that Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated, “We disagree with the actions of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government in the blockade of aid into Gaza. That is a principled position to take.”
Wong also revealed that Australia had imposed sanctions on two Israeli officials tied to what she described as the "extremist settler project."
“We disagreed with the actions of these ministers in relation to the West Bank,” she said, underlining Canberra's disapproval of certain Israeli policies in occupied territories.
Acknowledging the humanitarian crisis, Wong emphasized that Australians are "distressed" by the suffering unfolding in Gaza.
She concluded by announcing an additional $10 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, reaffirming Australia’s intent to collaborate with international partners to deliver critical food and medical aid to those affected.
