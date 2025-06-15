Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia Denounces Gaza Aid Blockade, Offers USD10M Support

Australia Denounces Gaza Aid Blockade, Offers USD10M Support


2025-06-15 09:07:47
(MENAFN) Australia voiced strong opposition on Friday to Israel’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, taking what it called a "principled position" against the policy.

An Australian broadcasting agency reported that Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated, “We disagree with the actions of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government in the blockade of aid into Gaza. That is a principled position to take.”

Wong also revealed that Australia had imposed sanctions on two Israeli officials tied to what she described as the "extremist settler project."

“We disagreed with the actions of these ministers in relation to the West Bank,” she said, underlining Canberra's disapproval of certain Israeli policies in occupied territories.

Acknowledging the humanitarian crisis, Wong emphasized that Australians are "distressed" by the suffering unfolding in Gaza.

She concluded by announcing an additional $10 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, reaffirming Australia’s intent to collaborate with international partners to deliver critical food and medical aid to those affected.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109676375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search