Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan’s Crisis Center readiness to shelter in case of emergency

2025-06-15 08:49:23
(MENAFN) Brigadier General Hatem Al Zoubi, Deputy President of Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), stated that the center is actively monitoring the country’s security, energy, food, and health sectors. He emphasized hospitals’ preparedness to handle emergencies.

During a radio interview, Zoubi stressed the critical role of citizens in supporting national security and the importance of raising awareness. He warned against misinformation, calling it a threat to social stability and security.

Zoubi revealed that a coordination team was formed last Thursday to maintain continuous surveillance of evolving regional events. He confirmed that shelters across Jordan are ready to accommodate tens of thousands of people, with ample supplies of food and medicine stocked.

The center continues to prioritize ensuring the country’s readiness amid regional tensions, aiming to maintain stability and protect the wellbeing of all residents.

