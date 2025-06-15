403
Jordan’s Crisis Center readiness to shelter in case of emergency
(MENAFN) Brigadier General Hatem Al Zoubi, Deputy President of Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), stated that the center is actively monitoring the country’s security, energy, food, and health sectors. He emphasized hospitals’ preparedness to handle emergencies.
The center continues to prioritize ensuring the country’s readiness amid regional tensions, aiming to maintain stability and protect the wellbeing of all residents.
