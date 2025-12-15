Uzbekistan Tops Charts For Regional Investment, EDB Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan remains the largest recipient of investments from Eurasian countries, with inbound flows exceeding $10.7 billion as of the end of the first half of 2025, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the latest EDB data, Uzbekistan accounts for 22.3% of the total investment volume within the Eurasian region. Since 2016, the country has seen a remarkable 69% increase in its accumulated investments.

The composition of foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan reveals a high degree of capital intensity. Currently, 51 projects are underway, each with an average value of approximately $211 million. The extractive industry remains the dominant sector for investment, absorbing $4.8 billion, or 45% of the total.

The EDB, a multilateral development institution serving the Eurasian region, had a cumulative portfolio of 305 projects worth $16.5 billion by 2025. The Bank's activities emphasize projects that foster regional integration, focusing on transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. These initiatives align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.