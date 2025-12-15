Uzbekistan Tops Charts For Regional Investment, EDB Says
According to the latest EDB data, Uzbekistan accounts for 22.3% of the total investment volume within the Eurasian region. Since 2016, the country has seen a remarkable 69% increase in its accumulated investments.
The composition of foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan reveals a high degree of capital intensity. Currently, 51 projects are underway, each with an average value of approximately $211 million. The extractive industry remains the dominant sector for investment, absorbing $4.8 billion, or 45% of the total.
The EDB, a multilateral development institution serving the Eurasian region, had a cumulative portfolio of 305 projects worth $16.5 billion by 2025. The Bank's activities emphasize projects that foster regional integration, focusing on transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. These initiatives align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment