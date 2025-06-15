403
Iran Downs Israeli Drones
(MENAFN) Tehran’s anti aircraft defenses brought down three Israeli unmanned aircraft above the province of Qom on Saturday, the local Crisis Management Center reported, as animosity between the two nations continues to escalate.
In a communiqué, the center verified that the pilotless vehicles were neutralized in Qom’s airspace—home to the Fordo nuclear complex—which Tel Aviv says is among its intended targets in the current series of raids.
Israel initiated assaults inside Iranian territory in the early hours of Friday, striking atomic and missile installations and killing senior officers and scientific personnel.
The on going barrage has now claimed at least 78 lives and injured roughly 320 others, according to figures earlier released by Tehran’s envoy to the United Nations.
