Erdogan phones Omani Sultan to talk about Iran-Israel conflict
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a telephone discussion with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said to address the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as other important regional and international matters.
According to official statements, Erdogan cautioned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” emphasizing that “the region cannot tolerate a new war.” He also condemned the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it “a problem for global stability and security.”
Erdogan voiced his apprehension about the timing of the assaults, which came just prior to the sixth round of nuclear talks, underscoring Turkey’s stance that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”
In addition, he highlighted the humanitarian crisis, warning that “the recent developments must not overshadow the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.”
