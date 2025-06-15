Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan phones Omani Sultan to talk about Iran-Israel conflict

Erdogan phones Omani Sultan to talk about Iran-Israel conflict


2025-06-15 08:36:10
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a telephone discussion with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said to address the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as other important regional and international matters.

According to official statements, Erdogan cautioned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” emphasizing that “the region cannot tolerate a new war.” He also condemned the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it “a problem for global stability and security.”

Erdogan voiced his apprehension about the timing of the assaults, which came just prior to the sixth round of nuclear talks, underscoring Turkey’s stance that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”

In addition, he highlighted the humanitarian crisis, warning that “the recent developments must not overshadow the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.”

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109676299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search