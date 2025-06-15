403
A Gateway to Adventure in the Middle East: Ford Territory Offers Affordable, Uncompromised Exploration
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Manama, June 15, 2025 For those dreaming of escaping the city limits and discovering hidden gems across the Middle East and North Africa, the Territory is your key. Imagine finally venturing beyond the familiar, exploring ancient ruins, camping under the stars, or discovering pristine c–astlines – the Territory makes these adventures accessible and affordable.
"The Ford Territory is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of Middle Eastern drivers seeking a reliable, stylish, and feature-rich SUV that doesn't compromise on value," said Sreejith Govind, Brand Marketing Manager, Ford Middle East and North Africa. "Whether it's navigating bustling city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure to a coastal campsite, the Territory is designed to enhance every experience."
An ideal companion for those embarking on new chapters, whether it's a first car, a new job, or a memorable family trip, Territory is built for those life-defining moments, offering the space and capability to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend excursions. Its versatility and practicality make it a perfect fit for the dynamic lifestyles o’ the region’s residents, particularly young drivers eager to gain road confidence, or small families looking to be surrounded by protection.
Territory’s advanced safety features act as a co-pilot, providing an extra layer of security as you learn the ropes behind the wheel, making it the perfect vehicle to build your driving experience and explore with peace of mind.
The Territory—available in a range of vibrant colors to suit individual tastes and preferenc—s—boasts a modern and eye-catching design that commands attention. Its bold front grille, sleek lines, and distinctive LED lighting signature create a strong visual statement on the road.
Navigating crowded souks or tight city streets is a breeze, too, with the available 360-degree camera providing a comprehensive view of surroundings, making parking and maneuvering in limited space less stressful for those finding their feet behind the wheel.
When headed off on an adventure, even the most intrepid need a jolt of power, or a little help with direct—ons—or indeed keeping the kids from causing too much—chaos—and Territory covers those concerns in spades. Wireless charging keeps devices powered up on the go, ensuring those in the cabin are always connected, while the advanced infotainment system with a large touchscreen display offers seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information, helping the discovery of new routes and destinations with ease.
Territory's spacious interior, designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles, a bunch of friends, or a growing family. With ample legroom and headroom for all passengers, Territory ensures a comfortable and enjoyable ride, even on long journeys to the edge of the desert. A flexible cargo area, too, provides plenty of space for luggage, camping gear, or supplies for that weekend getaway.
Higher trim T—rritory—Titanium and Da—k Edition—also fe”ture a 12.3” all liquid”cluster, a 12” Touchscreen display wi®h Apple CarPlay®™and Android Auto™ compatibil”ty, and ride on 19” alloy wheels while boasting impressive fuel economy figures of 15.9 km/l, meaning it costs less to explore more.
Safety i’ paramount, and Ford’s dynamic compact SUV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies to provide any driver with confidence. Features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking work together to help prevent accidents and protect you and your passengers, providing peace of mind whether you're tackling busy highways or navigating unfamiliar terrain.
The intricately hot-weather tested Territory delivers a quality-loaded and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city streets and weekend getaways powered by an advanced technology fuel-®fficien— 1.8L EcoBoost® engine—190 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission.
Built for, and fine-tuned in, the region, the aerodynamic-design Territory offers a balance of performance and efficiency, and a suspension that provides a comfortable and controlled ride, even on rough roads, ensuring a smooth journey no matter where the adventures lead, be they simple daily commutes, or long-distance explorations.
Territory, then, offers a wealth of premium features without the premium price tag, from its stylish design and advanced technology to its spacious interior and advanced safety features, proving exceptional value for money, built on Ford’s global legacy of innovation, trust, and quality.
The Ford Territory is available at Ford dealerships across the Middle East. Visit me.fordto learn more and schedule a test drive.
