Kedarnath Chopper Crash: Aryan Aviation Ops Suspended, Pilot Licenses Revoked CM Reveals What Caused The Mishap

MENAFN - Live Mint)Aryan Aviation's operations for the Char Dham Yatra have been suspended with immediate effect after its helicopter was involved in the tragic accident today, that claimed seven lives, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Sunday.

All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region have also been suspended on 15th and 16th June 2025 as a safety precaution, said the ministry.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)