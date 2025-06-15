Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan, Omani Sultan Urge Discuss Israel, Iran War

Erdogan, Omani Sultan Urge Discuss Israel, Iran War


2025-06-15 08:05:33
(MENAFN) Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday placed a telephone call to Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to deliberate over the intensifying confrontation between Israel and Iran, together with wider regional and international matters.

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, Erdogan cautioned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” stressing that “the region cannot tolerate a new war.”

He also berated the administration led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling it “a problem for global stability and security.”

The Turkish leader voiced further alarm that the strikes took place on the eve of the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, reiterating Ankara’s position that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”

Underscoring the humanitarian aspect, Erdogan insisted that “the recent developments must not overshadow the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.”

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109676201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search