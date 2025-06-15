403
Erdogan, Omani Sultan Urge Discuss Israel, Iran War
(MENAFN) Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday placed a telephone call to Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to deliberate over the intensifying confrontation between Israel and Iran, together with wider regional and international matters.
According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, Erdogan cautioned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” stressing that “the region cannot tolerate a new war.”
He also berated the administration led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling it “a problem for global stability and security.”
The Turkish leader voiced further alarm that the strikes took place on the eve of the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, reiterating Ankara’s position that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”
Underscoring the humanitarian aspect, Erdogan insisted that “the recent developments must not overshadow the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.”
