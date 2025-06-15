Qatar Museums Unveils Engaging Public Programs For LATINOAMERICANO Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) is holding a comprehensive series of public programs to celebrate the LATINOAMERICANO exhibition, currently on view at the National Museum of Qatar until July 19.

According to QM's press release, the programs will enable the public to engage in a diverse range of activities, including curator-led tours and a literature series featuring fiction, poetry, and essays written by renowned Latin American authors, offering a valuable opportunity to deepen understanding and appreciation of Latin American culture and artistic expression.

It adds that the public will be able to discover over 170 exceptional artworks in the LATINOAMERICANO exhibition through guided and curator-led tours, in English and Spanish, where visitors will delve into the rich tapestry of modern and contemporary Latin American art. These insightful tours provide a deeper understanding of the diverse cultural narratives, social contexts, and influential artistic movements that have shaped Latin America's artistic landscape, offering a unique perspective on the continent's vibrant creative history.



QM's will also hold the Palabras y Pinceles - Literature Salon to allow participants to immerse themselves in Latin American literature, engaging in thoughtful dialogue with the visual art showcased in the LATINOAMERICANO exhibition. Each session will feature a curated reading of fiction, poetry, or essays by prominent Latin American authors, offering deeper insights into the cultural and artistic themes that define the region.

This landmark exhibition represents the first large-scale presentation of modern and contemporary Latin American art in the West Asia and North Africa region. Co-curated by Qatar Museums and the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (Malba), LATINOAMERICANO is a key component of the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture.

