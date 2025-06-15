Ukraine Repatriates Bodies Of 4,812 Fallen Citizens In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Between June 9 and June 15, Ukraine has received the bodies of 4,812 deceased citizens as part of ongoing repatriation efforts.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in a Facebook post.

“The repatriation of the bodies of the fallen continues within the framework of the Istanbul agreements. Today, the Russian side handed over another 1,200 bodies to Ukraine. In total, 4,812 bodies have been returned this week,” Umerov said.

The minister emphasized that a crucial and sensitive stage of identification lies ahead - a complex process that allows families to receive the answers.

He thanked everyone involved in carrying out this humanitarian mission.

As reported earlier, on June 11, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine, on June 13, 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian defenders were repatriated, on June 14, 1,200 more bodies were returned, which the Russian side claimed included servicemembers, while on June 15, further 1,200 bodies were handed over.