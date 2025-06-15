Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Repatriates Bodies Of 4,812 Fallen Citizens In One Week

Ukraine Repatriates Bodies Of 4,812 Fallen Citizens In One Week


2025-06-15 07:18:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between June 9 and June 15, Ukraine has received the bodies of 4,812 deceased citizens as part of ongoing repatriation efforts.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in a Facebook post.

“The repatriation of the bodies of the fallen continues within the framework of the Istanbul agreements. Today, the Russian side handed over another 1,200 bodies to Ukraine. In total, 4,812 bodies have been returned this week,” Umerov said.

The minister emphasized that a crucial and sensitive stage of identification lies ahead - a complex process that allows families to receive the answers.

He thanked everyone involved in carrying out this humanitarian mission.

Read also: Ukraine conducts fourth POW exchange with Russia in one week

As reported earlier, on June 11, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine, on June 13, 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian defenders were repatriated, on June 14, 1,200 more bodies were returned, which the Russian side claimed included servicemembers, while on June 15, further 1,200 bodies were handed over.

MENAFN15062025000193011044ID1109676132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search